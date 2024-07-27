FC Dallas vs St. Louis CITY SC: Preview, game notes, lineup predictions and how to watch
FC Dallas begins their Leagues Cup journey tonight.
Like it or not, the Leagues Cup is here. FC Dallas begins their time in the tournament this weekend, starting with a match on Western Conference rivals St. Louis CITY SC.
This will mark the first time for FC Dallas to play on the road in the Leagues Cup.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - The Croatian has been on fire lately for FC Dallas, scoring 13 goals on the season, which helped him earn an All-Star Game nomination.
Leagues Cup history for FC Dallas: In four games last year, FC Dallas went 2-0-2 with two losses in penalty kicks.
This season against St. Louis: The two sides have already faced off twice before this season. FC Dallas picked up a scoreless draw in their trip to CITYPARK before downing St. Louis 2-0 in the return match at Toyota Stadium in Peter Luccin’s first game in charge as interim manager.
Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1944 minutes and made 33 appearances.
Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 129 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 57 games missed due to injury this season.
Potential Lineup:
Peter Luccin claimed on Friday that he wants to have his best lineup possible on the field, so we don’t expect many rotations this time around.
Paes; Farfan, Ibeagha, Tafari, Twumasi; Illarramendi, Lleget, Ntsabeleng; Arriola, Farrington, Musa
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)
Questionable: Asier Illarramendi (ankle)
On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)
Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza
International duty: Nolan Norris
St. Louis Notes:
Key player for St. Louis: Nökkvi Thórisson
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended on next yellow card: none
Availability Report
Out: Rasmus Alm (knee), Joao Klauss (knee), Joakim Nilsson (hamstring), Tomáš Ostrák (ankle), Célio Pompeu (lower leg), Chris Durkin (not injury related)
Questionable: Indiana Vassilev (nose)
On Loan: none
International duty: none
How to watch
📅 Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024
⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM
🏟 Venue: CITYPARK
📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass
💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL
☀️ Weather: 81, possible rain
Big D Soccer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.