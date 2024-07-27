Photo via FC Dallas

Like it or not, the Leagues Cup is here. FC Dallas begins their time in the tournament this weekend, starting with a match on Western Conference rivals St. Louis CITY SC.

This will mark the first time for FC Dallas to play on the road in the Leagues Cup.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - The Croatian has been on fire lately for FC Dallas, scoring 13 goals on the season, which helped him earn an All-Star Game nomination.

Leagues Cup history for FC Dallas: In four games last year, FC Dallas went 2-0-2 with two losses in penalty kicks.

This season against St. Louis: The two sides have already faced off twice before this season. FC Dallas picked up a scoreless draw in their trip to CITYPARK before downing St. Louis 2-0 in the return match at Toyota Stadium in Peter Luccin’s first game in charge as interim manager.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1944 minutes and made 33 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 129 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 57 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

Peter Luccin claimed on Friday that he wants to have his best lineup possible on the field, so we don’t expect many rotations this time around.

Paes; Farfan, Ibeagha, Tafari, Twumasi; Illarramendi, Lleget, Ntsabeleng; Arriola, Farrington, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Asier Illarramendi (ankle)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: Nolan Norris

St. Louis Notes:

Key player for St. Louis: Nökkvi Thórisson

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Rasmus Alm (knee), Joao Klauss (knee), Joakim Nilsson (hamstring), Tomáš Ostrák (ankle), Célio Pompeu (lower leg), Chris Durkin (not injury related)

Questionable: Indiana Vassilev (nose)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: CITYPARK

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL

☀️ Weather: 81, possible rain