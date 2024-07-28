Photo via FC Dallas

The road struggles in 2024 continue for FC Dallas, this time in a different competition as they lost 2-1 on Saturday night in the opening game of the Leagues Cup against St. Louis CITY SC.

Dallas got an early goal from Sam Junqua but failed to extend their lead on a Petar Musa penalty kick before St. Louis climbed from behind to earn the win.

FC Dallas took a little bit to get into the game but after 18 minutes, FC Dallas go on the board. Sebastien Ibeagha played a long ball out of the back to Musa, who laid the ball off to Paul Arriola. The Dallas captain played a perfect ball through the St. Louis defense, which Junqua could get on the end of and finish for the game’s first goal.

Nine minutes later, St. Louis tied it up thanks to a turnover in the Dallas defensive end by Nkosi Tafari. Nökkvi Thórisson played Cedric Teuchert at the top of the penalty area. The German took a quick shot that hit off Sebastien Ibeagha and into the back of the net.

At the half-hour mark, the game stopped for a video review as Jayden Reid was called for a handball in the penalty box. Musa stepped up to take the attempt but skied his shot over the penalty box to keep the game level.

Two minutes into the second half, St. Louis earned a penalty kick of their own as Ibeagha got tangled up with Simon Becher. Marcel Hartel calmly stepped up to the penalty and beat Maarten Paes.

In the 66th minute, Dallas nearly tied the game back up on a corner kick from Arriola that found Tafari with an open header in the penalty area. Tafari’s header grazed the crossbar and went out of bounds.

Get 30 day free trial

Instant Reaction: Following the penalty miss, this one really felt like it wasn’t going to be in the cards for FC Dallas. I don’t know if it was the body language on some of the players, the St. Louis pressure, the lack of quality balls into the attacking area or something else, it felt like once FC Dallas went down, they wouldn’t be able to get back into the game.

About the Subs: Peter Luccin went to his bench first in the 58th minute as Bernard Kamungo came on for Logan Farrington and Tomas Pondeca for Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Ten minutes later, Tarik Scott earned more minutes as he came in for Ema Twuamsi. Dallas made their final sub in the 76th minute as Eugene Ansah came on for Carl Sainte.

Man of the Match: Paul Arriola continues to have a strong July. His assist to Junqua was a thing of beauty.

What this means in the Leagues Cup: Dallas will have to win their match on Wednesday against Juarez should they want to advance to the Knockout Round. Should they fail to advance, it will put Dallas out of action for over three weeks.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club heads home to wrap up group play in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday night when they host Liga MX side Juarez FC.