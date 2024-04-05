Photo via St. Louis CITY SC

FC Dallas remains on the road for a second straight week as they head north to Missouri to battle St. Louis CITY SC for the first time in 2024.

Both teams are struggling to perform well this season, with each only earning a single home victory to date. St. Louis is coming off a rough 3-1 loss last weekend in Utah to Real Salt Lake, while FC Dallas comes in on a four-game losing streak following a 2-1 loss to rivals Austin FC.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - The Croatian hasn’t exploded onto the scene like many of us would have hoped for by now, but he is putting in the work on the field. This is a game that we need to see more out of him, though, both in terms of taking chances on goal and converting those chances.

Last year against St. Louis: The two sides split the season series, with both teams winning their respective home games. St. Louis won the last meeting at CITYPARK 2-1, thanks to an early Maarten Paes red card.

Future matches: Both teams will face off twice more this year, once more in regular season action and on July 27 in the League Cup.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 636 minutes and made nine appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, the tally is 28 games missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

Based on Nico Estevez’s comments on Thursday, it sounds like he will stay with a 4-4-2 type of formation for now instead of the 3-4-3 he wanted to use this season.

Paes; Junqua, Tafari, Ibeagha; Twumasi; Sealy, Fraser, Lletget, Arriola, Ansah; Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Asier Illarramendi (Adductor), Jesus Ferreira (Hamstring)

Questionable: Logan Farrington (knee)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International duty: none

St. Louis Notes:

Key player for St. Louis: Joao Klauss

We discussed the Brazilian in our preview of this weekend’s opponent:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Eduard Löwen - Hamstring, Joakim Nilsson - Ribs

Questionable: Tim Parker - Back

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: CITYPARK

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL

☀️ Weather: 60, sunny