FC Dallas is back in action tonight as they take on St. Louis CITY SC.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Very interesting. I had contemplated whether or not Nico Estevez would consider putting Nkosi Tafari on the bench after some bad decisions in recent games. Omar Gonzalez returns to the starting lineup in his place as part of a three-man back line with Sam Junqua and Sebastien Ibeagha in front of Maarten Paes in goal.

The midfield will see Dante Sealy and Paul Arriola on the wings with Patrickson Delgado and Liam Fraser in the middle.

The attacking group sees Sebastian Lletget move up the field next to Eugene Ansah, behind Petar Musa.

Who we could see in the second half

Speaking of Tafari, I think it makes sense to see him come off the bench in this one as a defensive sub. Outside of that, we could see the debut of Enes Sali, who has been playing well with North Texas SC so far this year.

Aside from those two, I think it makes sense to see Bernard Kamungo, Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Ema Twumasi off the bench in this one.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Asier Illarramendi (Adductor), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Marco Farfan (head)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International Duty: none

Here is what St. Louis is working with

No lineup card. Lame.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: CITYPARK

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL

☀️ Weather: 60, sunny

