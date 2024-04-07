Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes, Sam Junqua, Omar González, Sebastien Ibeagha, Dante Sealy, Liam Fraser, Patrickson Delgado, Paul Arriola (Ema Twumasi — 88’), Sebastian Lletget (Tsiki Ntsabeleng — 78’), Eugene Ansah (Logan Farrington — 60’), Petar Musa



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Carl Sainté, Nkosi Tafari, Herbert Endeley, Bernard Kamungo, Enes Sali



St. Louis CITY SC —Roman Bürki, Anthony Markanich, Tim Parker, Joshua Yaro Kyle Hibert — 63’), Tomas Totland, Tomás Ostrák, Chris Durkin, Rasmus Alm (Célio Pompeu — 45’), Aziel Jackson (Samuel Adeniran — 73’), Indiana Vassilev (Njabulo Blom — 73’), João Klauss



Substitutes not used — Akil Watts, Nökkvi Thórisson, Ben Lundt, Nikolas Dyhr, Hosei Kijima



Scoring Summary:

N/A



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Liam Fraser (caution) 12’

STL: Tim Parker (caution) 15’

STL: Chris Durkin (caution) 69’

STL: Tomas Totland (caution) 82’



Weather: 61° Clear

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the result tonight…

“We were coming from a rough stretch of four consecutive defeats but I have to give my team credit as we had a great week of training. We were locked in and had tough conversations on what we needed to improve. The team responded really well tonight. The mentality, attitude and willingness was there. We had clear chances to score, this was the game that we had more chances to score, we finished the match with a 1.4 xG, one of the highest xG’s we’ve had this season.”



On playing in St. Louis…

“It isn’t easy to play on the road, We knew we were going to suffer in St. Louis, but we suffered a bit more than we would have liked. We couldn’t manage Aziel Jackson’s movements, he created a lot of danger. Despite all this, we adapted and adjusted and we take this point back to Dallas, ended the four-game losing streak and kept the first clean sheet of the 2024 season.”



On Maarten Paes…

“He is really committed to FC Dallas. He feels the club a lot. We had good conversations during the week, you can see how he is locked in every day. It was great for him to play against (St. Louis goalkeeper) Roman Bürki and show that he is at his level.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the importance of getting a point on the road…

“I think it was very important; important for morale. I think it was a well-earned point with the team. The defense started with the attack and I think we created some chances. (St. Louis goalkeeper) Roman (Bürki) had a good game, as well. We could have even won it but I think it's positive to end the losing streak. A clean sheet is always good.”



On building upon this performance…

“We had the will to fight today. Some guys left the pitch with a cramp and that's a good sign because they gave their all. I can't wait to be at home again after two away games. We're looking forward to Seattle at home and we want to give the fans what they deserve and that is three points.”



Defender Omar Gonzalez

On the importance of tonight’s road point…

“The team has been in bad form for the past four-games. Today was extremely important to help turn the season around. You could feel the pressure mounting but we made sure to compete. The guys brought it tonight. The guys fought for each other and we created good chances, some of the best we have created throughout the last few games. It was a good road game.”



On getting a clean sheet tonight…

“Getting a clean sheet tonight was extremely important, I know that Dallas was one of the best defensive teams for the past two years. Tonight we found some rhythm defensively, stopping St. Louis at home helps us gain motivation and bring that motivation next Saturday at home against Seattle.”