FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On tonight’s result…

“It’s a lot of emotion to win this first game. I need to be honest, I know it’s a win but we need to do better. We need to do better. I look at these stats and it’s not good enough but I want to say something to the work that the boys put out there. It’s a high level. Now we adjust to help them understand. I know we have been talking about verticality these past four days, but we need to read the game better. It’s my job to help them understand. It’s a process, but today was very important to get back and have that energy and that commitment, and we saw that. I’m very pleased with that, very happy.”



On Peter Luccin’s message to the players…

“It was very important to have that first win, or at least, the pressure to get that first win disappears. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t want more. I want to insist that we need to do better, we need to play better. The players can play better. These past four days where I focused on playing vertically, it can get a bit confusing. But bit by bit we will get our rhythm. There were good moments, but it isn’t enough.”



On how tonight compares to Peter Luccin’s playing career…

“Well I’m on the other side of my professional career, so it’s tough to compare the two. However, it’s one of the best memories I’ll have. With other clubs, I had really great moments there with what we achieved. But tonight is in the top three.”



Defender Nkosi Tafari

On tonight’s result…

“The energy and the mindset is really what we're striving for. I think you could definitely tell there was a different camaraderie on the field. The quality was a little bit lacking, like we would really like to push better in the quality, but the camaraderie is really what got us the win today, everybody fought for each other.”



On carrying the momentum from this win…

“Oh yeah, it's massive. We just played Minnesota so we know a good bit about them. It's a midweek game. It's hot here. We got to recover. But everything's in our favor, we got to ride the wave and ride the momentum.”



Defender Marco Farfan

On tonight’s result…

“It was more a team effort than a result of a few players. Everyone ran hard, everyone brought the intensity. I think that we can see a big difference than before. It’s what helped us secure the win and allowed us to try and play more direct.”



On the style of play…

“Yes, I like it. When I came here in 2022 and in the beginning of the 2023 season, we were an offensive team. With two or three passes we would break the line and we played direct. It’s what helped us get the win tonight.”