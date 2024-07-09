Photo via FC Dallas

The schedule is weird. FC Dallas cannot avoid it, as they remain in Kansas City this week for a second meeting with Sporting Kansas City tomorrow night.

Normally, I would have done a game breakdown from our previous match by now, but I’ve opted to flip this into more of a ‘what we learned’ along with ‘what we’re watching for’ since FC Dallas will be taking on Sporting again tomorrow night.

So, let’s get into it.

Start better, finish strong

On Sunday, FC Dallas gave up two goals within the first 23 minutes of the match—both to Wily Agada headers. In both goals, Agada somehow sneaked in behind the defense and found an open header. Those kinds of moments can absolutely kill teams, especially on the road. On the first goal, Agada basically dunked on Nkosi Tafari, and on the second one, he did the same on Ema Twumasi. Yikes.