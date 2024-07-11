FC Dallas looks to advance to the semifinal round in the 2024 US Open Cup tonight as they take on Sporting Kansas City.

The winner will advance to host USL Championship side Indy Eleven at the end of August.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Peter Luccin used a heavily rotated lineup on Sunday against SKC and has flipped back to what is going to be as close to a first-rate lineup as he can get right now.

In goal, Maarten Paes will once again be between the posts. The defensive group in front of him sees Sebastien Ibeagha return (after being out on Sunday for a yellow card accumulation suspension) next to Nkosi Tafari and Marco Farfan.

The midfield is drastically different from Sunday night. Asier Illarramendi and Sebastian Lletget start in the middle, with Bernard Kamungo and Paul Arriola on the wings.

Up top, Petar Musa gets the start with Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Logan Farrington behind him.

Who we could see in the second half

I think we’ll likely see Sam Junqua at some point. The same might be said for Nolan Norris, Eugene Ansah and Herbert Endeley.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what SKC is working with

That looks fairly like the first choice for SKC, as well.

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Children’s Mercy Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC

☀️ Weather: 88, sunny

