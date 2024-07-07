FC Dallas is back on the road tonight, taking on Sporting Kansas City in a league game before facing them again on Wednesday night in the US Open Cup.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

We had some rotation last week against Portland, and we’re getting some again tonight. Part of that is due to Sebastien Ibeagha picking up a yellow card accumulation suspension against the Timbers on Thursday. The other part is the second game against SKC on Wednesday when more is on the line in the USOC.

The defense will see Maarten Paes in goal behind Omar Gonzalez, who comes in for Ibeagha. He’ll be joined by Nkosi Tafari in the middle, with Ema Twumasi and Sam Junquna on the wings as we go back to a 4-4-2.

The midfield group is young, very young. Dante Sealy earns his first start in a very long time ago opposite Bernard Kamungo. Nolan Norris and Tomas Pondeca get the nod in the middle of the field.

Up top, we’re going to get a duo of Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Logan Farrington.

Who we could see in the second half

It makes sense to see Peter Luccin go to guys like Sebastian Lletget, Paul Arriola, Aiser Illarramendi, Marco Farfan and Petar Musa. I’d imagine each will get anywhere between 10-30 minutes tonight off the bench in prep for Wednesday night.

Injury Report

Suspended: Sebastien Ibeagha

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what SKC is working with

Some key players on the bench for SKC. Hmm.

How to watch

📅 Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Children’s Mercy Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC

☀️ Weather: 78, potential rain

