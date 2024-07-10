Photo via Sporting KC

FC Dallas squares off against Sporting Kansas City once more this week, but this time, a lot more will be on the line as they meet in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

The two teams met earlier this week in league play, and Sporting KC won 3-2.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - He came off the bench in Sunday’s game and scored, so why not start him tonight and allow him to do that a few more times? Sounds good.

Increased Scoring: Dallas has scored 23 goals in the past 14 games, 14 of which have come since Peter Luccin took over as interim manager.

How they got here: FC Dallas first downed Memphis 901 1-0 at home before keeper Maarten Paes put on a clinic in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Potential Lineup:

We saw a heavily rotated lineup on Sunday against SKC; tonight should look more normal.

Paes, Junqua, Ibeagha, Tafari; Arriola, Illarramendi, Lletget, Farfan; Farrington, Ntsabeleng, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

SKC Notes:

How they got here: Sporting had to deal with extra time against Union Ohama in the Round of 32 to advance, where they then defeated FC Tulsa 4-0.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Logan Ndenbe (knee), Felipe Hernández (administrative leave)

Questionable: Robert Castellanos (ankle), Daniel Salloi (ankle), Remi Walter (knee)

On Loan: none

International duty:

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Children’s Mercy Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC

☀️ Weather: 88, sunny