Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

FC Dallas kicks off a weird week that sees them play Sporting Kansas City twice in four days. Tonight, they’ll square off for the first match against one another in 2024 in league play.

Both teams are coming off matches on the July 4th holiday. Sporting dropped their fourth game in five games, with a 2-1 loss at Colorado. FC Dallas came from behind to defeat the Portland Timbers 3-2.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - If he isn’t rotated out in favor of Wednesday night, you have to lean on him to find space in and around the penalty area to do his thing.

80th all-time meeting: Dallas and Sporting KC will face off for the 80th time in club history. Dallas defeated Sporting KC on the road 2-1 on August 1, 2021. FC Dallas Homegrowns Jesús Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal scored for Dallas.

Increased Scoring: Dallas has scored 21 goals in the past thirteen games, 12 of those goals have come since Peter Luccin took over as interim manger.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1806 minutes and made 28 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 103 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

It seems wild to think that Peter Luccin will favor this game over the USOC game on Wednesday against SKC. The rotation has to be the name of the game Sunday night.

Paes, Junqua, Gonzalez, Tafari; Twumasi; Illarramendi, Norris, Ntsabeleng; Farrington, Kamungo, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Sebastien Ibeagha

Suspended after next yellow: Petar Musa

Availability Report

Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

SKC Notes:

Key player for SKC: Daniel Salloi

He has had FCD’s number for years now.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Logan Ndenbe (knee), Felipe Hernández (administrative leave)

Questionable: Robert Castellanos (ankle), Daniel Salloi (ankle), Remi Walter (knee)

On Loan: none

International duty:

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, July 7, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Children’s Mercy Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC

☀️ Weather: 77, possible thunderstorms