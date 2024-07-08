Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas fell to Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Sunday evening. The two clubs will meet again on Wednesday night in the US Open Cup quarterfinals.

Petar Musa scored his 11th goal of the season as FC Dallas lost their eighth road game of the season.

Ten minutes into the match, Sporting got on the board first, thanks to a header from Willy Agada. Jose Rodriguez curled a ball into the Dallas penalty area that Agada towered over Nkosi Tafari to score the game’s first goal.

Sporting doubled their lead in the 23rd minute. Alenis Vargas helped send a ball into the box where Agada was able to head home his second of the night past Maarten Paes.

Two minutes later, Dallas pulled one back with an own goal on Kansas City keeper Tim Melia. Bernard Kamungo picked off a ball in the Sporting defensive end and dribbled the ball forward before having a shot blocked. Then, the ball landed at the feet of Logan Farrington, who put another shot on goal that was stopped, but Kamungo was able to slide into the ball and find the back of the net.

Twenty minutes into the second half, FC Dallas tied the game up on Musa’s goal. A long ball was played out of the Dallas defensive end, and Paul Arriola was able to get on it in the SKC penalty area. He then played the ball through to Farrington, who immediately played it back across the penalty box, where Musa was able to easily tap it into the back of the net.

Sporting poured on the pressure late, though, as they found the game-winner in the 82nd minute from Rodriguez. Sam Junqua blocked a shot in the Dallas penalty box, but the ball found Rodriguez outside the penalty area. He ripped an open shot that beat Paes.

Instant Reaction: The opening half felt like what we expected to see from a team that rotated so many young players into the lineup. Sporting put the pressure on Dallas, and they were rewarded with the two early goals. But this team is showing under Peter Luccin that they are willing to battle back.

Wednesday night is going to come quickly for this group to figure out how to best SKC when it matters a bit more. Let’s hope Peter Luccin has a few tricks up his sleeve.

About the subs: In the second half, we saw a slew of changes as Luccin worked with Sebastian Lletget, Paul Arriola, Asier Illarramendi, and Petar Musa. The young guys all came off for them, and Tomas Pondeca, Nolan Norris, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, and Dante Sealy left the game. Late in the match, Marco Farfan came on for Omar Gonzalez.

Man of the match: Musa nearly had a game-tying goal. Paes had three saves. Either one of them works.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Well, they have Sporting KC again on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup.