FC Dallas looks to end the month of May unbeaten as they take on Sporting Kansas City for the second time this season. FCD came out on top in the last meeting back in March.

Nico Estevez has his eleven, and it looks like this:

Changes from the last match

We knew things would be defensive, given the injury situation, but, boy, we did not anticipate this kind of lineup. Huge chance for some of these young guys, though, with five or six starters still out.

First of all, congrats on the debut for both Nolan Norris and Colin Smith. Next man up, indeed.

Smith, who has been on loan this season with USL Championship side Birmingham Legion. FC Dallas exercised their right to recall him from loan for a short-term stay that will end on Saturday

. Smith has made 16 appearances for Birmingham throughout the 2023 campaign. He has contributed with one goal and one assist since joining the USL Championship side on loan on March 10.

Elsewhere, Sebastian Ibeagha returns to the lineup for Jose Martinez. Jesus Jimenez also returns to the lineup as he will start next to Jesus Ferreira in this formation, don’t be shocked if it looks a bit more like a 4-2-3-1 with Ferreira playing underneath Jimenez.

Who we could see in the second half

We could possibly see Geovane Jesus return from injury in this one off the bench. Other options are defensive, like Martinez, Sam Junqua and Facundo Quignon. We might see Bernard Kamungo as well.

Here is what Kansas City is working with

Yeah, they don’t bother giving us any sort of formation to think of here. Fun.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.