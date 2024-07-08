FC Dallas lost their 11th game of the season on Sunday night, losing 3-2 to Sporting Kansas City.

Lineups

FC Dallas: Maarten Paes, Ema Twumasi, Omar Gonzalez (Marco Farfan), Nkosi Tafari, Sam Junqua; Tomas Pondeca (Sebastian Lletget), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Paul Arriola), Nolan Norris (Asier Illarramendi), Dante Sealy (Petar Musa), Logan Farrington, Bernard Kamungo

Subs not used: Jimmy Maurer, Carl Sainte, Amet Korca

Sporting KC: Melia, Leiobold (Bassong), Fontas, Castellanos, Pierre (Shelton); Rogriguez, Davis; Salloi (Afrifa), Pulido (Thommy), Vargas (Russell); Agada

Subs not used: Pulskamp, Voloder, Tzionis, Radoja

Scoring Summary:

SKC - Agada (Memo Rodriguez) - 11’

SKC - Agada (Vargas, Leibold) - 23’

FCD - Melia (own goal) - 30’

FCD - Musa (Arriola, Farrington) - 65’

SKC - Rodriguez - 82’

Misconduct Summary:

SKC: Castellanos - 15’

SKC - Bassong - 85’

SKC - Basong - 90+4’

FCD - Arriola - 90+5’

Stats

Graphics via x.com/MLSStat

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

Thoughts on the performance given the lineup rotation…

“With all the rotations that we did, I think we started well in the first 15 minutes. Then after that, we changed a bit in terms of our energy, our press was different, and we became passive. So that’s why they started having the ball scored those goals. In the first half, there was a lack of consistency in our press without the ball. With the ball we started good and then became a little slow, taking too many touches. In the second half, we were good, we created so many chances but we’re still conceding too many goals. We could have won that game but at least we should have tied that game, so that’s why I’m not so happy about the result. There were good things about the game, we created good sequences and played good football but that’s not enough. We need more for Wednesday.”



On Wednesday’s rematch in the U.S. Open Cup

“We need to be very smart in how we approach that game. First we need to recover some players step-by-step and day-by-day. We can’t get emotional about what happened today. It was a game and we're going to be ready for Wednesday’s game. But right now our focus is on recovery and resting well. We’ll have time to talk about today’s performance.”



On playing a young lineup tonight…

“We rotated with so many young players. I am pretty sure that they learned a lot because this is what we need. This is what the kids need, too. So this is the way that FC Dallas wants to grow as a club, we as a team need to give the opportunity to the young players. So that doesn't mean that's an excuse. It's just about learning even more about in a situation like this. I'm happy with the young players. I'm happy with their performance. We know that we can count on them so now we just need to build a bit more, to learn more. And to make sure that we're going to get more experience with a bad situation like this.”



Defender Nolan Norris

General thoughts on tonight’s match…

“As a team we are disappointed to not get any points tonight. Especially on the road, we need to get these points as we look towards the rest of the season. There are moments where we did not do good enough attacking and defensively. We need to look back at that and correct it. However, I will say we had a couple of good plays where we broke through their defense.”



On his second start tonight…

“It’s about the process. I always demand the best from myself. I feel confident from the players and the staff, and it’s about enjoying it and playing confidently. I need to be more demanding, and the team needs to do more as we work towards the next match.”



Defender Ema Twumasi

On what can be improved for the next match…

“It’s a tough loss. We started the game well, and then we took our foot off the pedal. They took advantage of that, and the momentum shifted towards them. We had a great response, and this game is about bouncing back. We will look to bounce back and get our revenge when we play them (Sporting KC) again on Wednesday.”