Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas was twenty minutes away from their first road win of the 2024 season and their second win ever at Lumen Field, but it wasn’t meant to be as Jordan Morris sparked the Seattle Sounder’s attack back from two goals down to defeat FC Dallas 3-2.

Petar Musa and Patrickson Delgado found the back of the net for FC Dallas, while Maarten Paes had another game with six saves.

Seattle got the game’s first good chance in the 15th minute as Joao Paulo found space near the penalty box. He ripped a shot that beat Maaten Paes but grazed the post and went out of play.

FC Dallas struggled to find their footing in the attack. They ended the first half with a pair of shots, including one from Sebastian Lletget, that forced Seattle keeper Stefan Frei to make a stop.

After Seattle controlled the first 15 minutes of the second half, FC Dallas settled in and found the game’s first goal in the 66th minute from Delgado. Second-half substitute Logan Farrington got the ball along the right side of the field and played it into the penalty box, where Delgado was there to get a foot on it.

Four minutes later, FC Dallas doubled its lead with Musa’s ninth of the season. The Dallas attack played several quick passes around the Sounder’s penalty box until Delgado played Musa through the Sounder’s defense. The Croatian was open on goal to slot it past Frei.

Seattle pulled one back in the 77th minute as Raul Ruidiaz headed home a cross from Albert Rusnák.

Ten minutes later, Rusnák curled in a ball off a corner kick that Jordan Morris met to tie up the game at two goals a piece.

Morris doubled his tally in the third minute of stoppage time on a counterattack goal. Obed Vargas played a long through ball behind Omar Gonzalez and Sebastien Ibeagha, which Morris’ speed allowed him to get on the end of before beating Paes.

Instant Reaction: For a few minutes, it felt like FC Dallas would sneak out of Seattle with a historic win. But man, how things change quickly.

Either the team switched off at the worst possible time, or the Sounders found a way to grind out a result. Whatever it may be, this FCD squad really has to figure out a way to pick up points away from home here.

At the end of it, it weirdly didn’t surprise me that they collapsed the way they did. I guess, games like this are becoming a trademark of this group in 2024.

Man of the match: Delgado, I suppose. A goal and an assist on the night.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home to wrap up the month of June when they host the defending Supporters’ Shield winners, FC Cincinnati, next Saturday evening.