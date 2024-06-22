Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas takes their two-game winning streak on the road for the final trip in the month of June as they visit the Seattle Sounders.

FC Dallas is two points behind Seattle in the MLS Western Conference standings after the Sounders picked up a come-from-behind draw on the road in Houston on Wednesday night.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - The Croatian ended his dry spell on Wednesday night with three goals. If he can continue that form on the road, FC Dallas may be looking at a rare win in Seattle.

Paes on patrol: Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes registered his sixth-straight game with five or more saves, recording eight saves in Dallas’ 2-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 1508 minutes and made 22 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 87 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

This is the third game in seven days for Peter Luccin; given one absence due to a suspension, we know he’ll have to do some rotation.

Paes, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Tafari; Arriola; Lletget, Fraser, Farfan; Delgado, Ferreira, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Asier Illarramendi

Suspended after next yellow: Paul Arriola, Liam Fraser, Sebastien Ibeagha

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Seattle Notes:

Key player for Seattle: Jordan Morris

The US international will be the main guy that drives the Sounders on Saturday night.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Alex Roldan (head)

Questionable: Pedro de la Vega (hamstring)

On Loan: none

International duty: Jon Bell (Jamaica)

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Lumen Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

☀️ Weather: 77, cloudy