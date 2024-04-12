Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas is back home this weekend to host an old rival, the Seattle Sounders.

Both teams are off to a slow start to the 2024 season, with just a single win each. Seattle picked up their first win of the season last weekend in a blowout win over Montreal at home, while FC Dallas picked up their first shutout of the year in a scoreless draw at St. Louis.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa—It is no secret that FC Dallas needs Musa to start scoring. While Seattle is a tough team to deal with, this feels like the right time for him to get at least one goal to break his drought.

Last year against Seattle: The two sides drew both of their regular season games against one another before squaring off in the best of three, Round One series in the MLS Cup Playoffs, where Seattle won both of their home games to advance.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 726 minutes and made 10 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 34 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

Based on Nico Estevez’s comments on Thursday, we will probably see a similar group that we saw in St. Louis a week ago.

Paes; Junqua, Tafari, Ibeagha; Sealy, Fraser, Delgado, Arriola; Lletget, Ansah; Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (Hamstring),

Questionable: Aiser Illarramendi (Adductor), Marco Farfan (head)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International duty: none

Seattle Notes:

Key player for Seattle: Raul Ruidiaz

We discussed the main attacking threat for Seattle in our preview:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Reed Baker-Whiting - Hamstring, Léo Chú - Knee, Pedro de la Vega - Hamstring, Braudilio Rodrigues - Hamstring

Questionable: João Paulo - Hip

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

☀️ Weather: 80, sunny