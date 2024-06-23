FC Dallas brings their two-game winning streak into Seattle tonight as they take on the Sounders for the second time this season.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

This is the third game in seven days, so rotation will still be the name of the game. Peter Luccin knew he would have to replace Asier Illarramendi due to his yellow card accumulation suspension. But Luccin pulled a big one on us and switched to a 4-4-2!

Yeah, the back four includes Marco Farfan and Paul Arriola on the wings, Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha in the middle. They’ll line up in front of Maarten Paes.

Sebastian Lletget replaces Illarramendi in the midfield four. He’ll be next to Liam Fraser in the middle, with Patrickson Delgado and Tsiki Ntsabeleng on the wings.

Up top sees a duo of Jesus Ferreira and Petar Musa.

Who we could see in the second half

Given this new ‘look’ from Luccin, it may be fair to say we’ll see Ema Twumasi and/or Sam Junqua as defensive subs in this one. On the attacking front, it makes sense to see Bernard Kamungo and Logan Farrington in this one, too.

Injury Report

Suspended: Asier Illarramendi

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Seattle is working with

Seattle always comes through with the formation card.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Lumen Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

☀️ Weather: 72, sunny

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.