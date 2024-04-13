FC Dallas is back in action tonight as they host the Seattle Sounders.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

This is the same group we saw in St. Louis last weekend and I think that is the right move here as the club looks to get into some positive momentum here this season.

Up top, we get the trio of Petar Musa, Eugene Ansah and Sebastian Lletget. Those three combined well last week for a few good chances against St. Louis and will need to step it up even more tonight.

The midfield four once again sees Dante Sealy and Paul Arriola on the wings with Patrickson Delgado and Liam Fraser in the middle.

Defensively, Nksoi Tafari is still on the bench as Omar Gonzalez earns his second straight start in between Sebastien Ibeagha and Sam Junqua. Maarten Paes remains in goal for the club.

Who we could see in the second half

The big name on the bench is Asier Illarramendi for the first time since Matchday 2 against Montreal. I would expect him at some point in the second half for a 20-30 minute spell. Outside of him, Logan Farrington has been good off the bench, and maybe we see more from Bernard Kamungo too.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Marco Farfan (head)

Questionable: Asier Illarramendi (Adductor), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International Duty: none

Here is what Seattle is working with

Bless them and their formation card.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

☀️ Weather: 80, sunny

