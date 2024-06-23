FC Dallas nearly made history in Seattle on Saturday night but it wasn’t meant to be as they fell to the Sounders 3-2.

LINEUPS

FC Dallas – Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Paul Arriola, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha; Patrickson Delgado (Omar Gonzalez 80’), Sebastian Lletget, Katlego Ntsabeleng (Dante Sealy 71’), Liam Fraser; Petar Musa, Jesus Ferreira (Logan Farrington 60’)

Substitutes not used: Jimmy Maurer, Carl Sainte, Ema Twumasi, Sam Junqua, Eugene Ansah, Bernard Kamungo

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Cristian Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 73’); Obed Vargas, João Paulo, Danny Musovski (Raúl Ruidíaz 60’), Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú (Paul Rothrock 67’); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nathan, Cody Baker, Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves

SCORING SUMMARY

FCD – Patrickson Delgado (Logan Farrington) 66’

FCD – Petar Musa (Patrickson Delgado) 70’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Albert Rusnák) 78’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák) 88’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Obed Vargas) 90’+4’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

FCD – Petar Musa (caution) 27’

SEA – Obed Vargas (caution) 80’

FCD – Dante Sealy (caution) 89’

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On what he would’ve changed about the gameplan…

“Leading at this field, which we know is not easy, at 2-0 we started going backwards. At 2-0 we could tell Seattle was pretty down, we let them play and manage the game. Going with the back five was because we saw them with a lot of volume on the inside with a lot of crosses so putting another extra man inside was to control the box more. Then they scored, even on the third goal, we need to be way smarter and not so open. It was hard for the players when Seattle tied it but we need to be more responsible in that moment. With a tie, we’d still be mad but at least we’d get one point. For me, tactically we started going backwards and that was the key.”



Message to the team following the match…

“The message was that they played a very beautiful game, in a stadium where it’s not so easy, for 70 minutes. Then we threw away that game in the last 20-25 minutes. We weren’t smart enough, not taking care of the ball enough. We can’t spend 20 minutes just defending and kicking the ball away. The courage we had in the first half to play, this is the courage that we needed in the second half as well…There were so many positive things so it’ll be important for us to digest this game in the next two days. We have to come back in on Tuesday’s training with a very competitive attitude and warrior attitude. If we keep the way we played in the first half and half of the second half, I’m telling you, we are going to win a lot of games.”



Midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng

On his two consecutive starts…

“I had some talks with Peter and he has given me confidence on and off the field. He believes in me and that was something that I really needed. This is taking me in the right direction. I'm able to help the team, which is what I'm going to do. I'm happy with my role.”



On Luccin’s vision…

“We want to play football. It's clear that is Peter's identity. We did that most of the game but to win in MLS and to be champions and to be a great team, we have to perform for 90 minutes. Today we fell a little bit short, but I'm sure we’re gonna learn from this. We will bounce back stronger.”



Forward Logan Farrington

On what the team showed tonight…

“We showed that we can play at a high level for most of the game. But unfortunately, the game is longer than 70 minutes and we need to keep the high level for the whole game if we want to get results. If we play good teams, then this happens, we will drop points. So I think we need to stay a bit sharper towards the end of the game.”



On his contributions to the game tonight…

“We had a good first half and a good start to the second half. We had a lot of space going forward and I was able to capitalize on that by getting an assist and starting the second goal. I thought I was able to just bring a little energy to the game.”