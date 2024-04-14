Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes, Sam Junqua, Omar González, Sebastien Ibeagha, Dante Sealy, Liam Fraser, Patrickson Delgado (Asier Illarramendi - 69’), Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget (Logan Farrington - 87’), Eugene Ansah (Berard Kamungo - 69’), Petar Musa.



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Carl Sainté, Nkosi Tafari, Herbert Endeley, Enes Sali, Ema Twumasi.



Seattle Sounders FC — Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yéimar Gonzalez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Dylan Teves - 90’+2’), Josh Atencio (Joao Paulo - 65’); Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris; Raúl Ruidíaz (Danny Musovski - 86’).



Substitutes not used — Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Xavier Arreaga, Jonathan Bell, Leo Chu, Danny Leyva.



Scoring Summary:

N/A



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Dante Sealy (caution) — 45’

DAL: Paul Arriola (caution) — 73’



Attendance: 19,096

Weather: 82° Sunny

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On what was missing in front of goal…

“Quality. A lot of quality. This is what I told the guys. But not only quality, technical execution on the shots because we had 12 shots, but only two were on target. In the first half, most of the situations we had, they were open to shoot and they would pass. And then in the second half, most of the situations they should have passed, and then we shot. We improved in certain areas that we were lacking. And from there, we have to grow. I think we had to fix one thing, now it’s the moment to fix the other thing. We were there, we created situations but we didn’t create those chances that are very clear and that you need. We had better chances last week at St. Louis, now we have to prepare for Colorado and see if we can get those chances and score.”



On the team finding their identity…

“I think in the last two years, what we’ve shown is that we’re a really tough team to beat, right? One thing that we wanted to prove this year was not only to be a tough team to beat but to win more games than we did last year. It’s one of our goals, to win more games than last year. And the thing is I think we started well, and suddenly we lost that commitment, that fight, that effort. We thought we just had to play free and with quality, but it wasn’t the moment, and we forgot to do other things. And then now it is through work, through commitment, through resiliency, and through effort, we want to recover that part. But once we have that, we have shown in two games that we have it, now we have to add that quality.”



Forward Petar Musa

On the positives of the match tonight…

“Unfortunately we did not get the result that we wanted but we’ll take the point. Most of the game I felt like we controlled it, we had chances but we couldn’t finish those. We need to keep looking forward and keep working. We need to work on the final third and I think we will be fine. We will take this and focus towards the next match.”



On adapting to the team’s play style…

“I am still adapting to the team. I am trying to talk and get closer with the guys to see what we can improve. There is definitely a lot of room for improvement. I am happy because the guys are good, we work very hard and we need to keep moving.”



On the next match against Colorado…

“We are hungry for success and we need to show it from the beginning. I am hoping we earn a positive result on the win because we want to win.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the match tonight…

“Yeah, I think we started strong. The second half was a bit of chess game. I think we have played them five times since September. And you can see that on the pitch, very familiar with each other. It's always tough playing Seattle, they have very good players both attacking and defensive. A draw was deserved today, we just have to improve a little bit in the final third.”