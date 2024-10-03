After dropping a big game last weekend, FC Dallas now faces the do-or-die scenario for their playoff chances tonight as they take on the San Jose Earthquakes.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Off the bat, there are a few changes from the lineup we saw over the weekend against Orlando. Jimmy Maurer gets his second start of the season with Maarten Paes out and dealing with a wrist injury (he traveled, so we may still see him in Portland on Sunday).

Maurer’s defensive group will see Nkosi Tafari return after not starting the last two games. Sebastien Ibeagha and Marco Farfan continue to remain in the defense.

The midfield will see both Show and Asier Illarramendi return to the lineup in the middle of the park. They’ll have Paul Arriola and Ruan on the wings.

And up top, we’ll see another round of the Dallas Designated Player trio with Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira and Petar Musa starting.

How FC Dallas can win

This one is going to be all about pressuring the San Jose defense. They’ve given up a league-high 72 goals this season, which is one of the worst in league history. But at the same time, the Dallas defense has to perform better than what we saw against Orlando last weekend. Having Asier Illarramendi back should help with that.

Who we could see in the second half

Based on how Peter Luccin has done his subs lately, Logan Farrington is likely a lock to come off the bench. I’d say Sam Junqua, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastian Lletget, and Patrickson Delgado could all be good options as well.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Maarten Paes (wrist)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what San Jose is working with

What is crazy to me is that San Jose has some solid talent but they just haven’t put it together at all this season.

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSJE

☀️ Weather: 90, sunny