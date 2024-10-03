FC Dallas has been officially eliminated from playoff contention following a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Lineups

FC Dallas: Maurer, Farfan, Ibeagha, Tafari (Twumasi), Ruan (Kamungo), Show, Illarramendi (Lletget), Arriola, Ferreira, Velasco (Ntsabeleng), Musa (Farrington)

Subs not used: Carerra, Delgado, Gonzalez, Junqua

San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel, Verhoeven, Beason, Wilson, Akapo (Costa); Yueill (Pellegrino), Gruezo (Morales); Marie (Tsakiris), Lopez, Espinoza, Shaken (Ebobisse)

Subs not used: Yarbrough, Munie, Thompson, Rodrigues

Scoring Summary

SJE: Lopez (Espinoza) 13’

FCD: Velasco (Arriola, Musa) 41’

SJE: Lopez (Pellegrino) 79’

SJE: Ebobisse (Tsakiris) 83’

FCD: Ibeagha (LLetget) 90’

Misconduct Summary

FCD: Tafari 15’

SJE: Marie 37’

FCD: Velasco 55’

FCD: Ibeagha 60’

SJE: Gruezo 73’

FCD: Arriola 74’

Stats

Graphics via x.com/MLSStat

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On the outcome of the game…

"Very disappointed, very sad, mad at the same time. With Austin beating Portland, our scenario was perfect, winning this game and going to Portland just five points away and trying to beat Portland. It’s so disappointing. The goal that we conceded, the chances that we missed. Very, very disappointed. I haven’t had time to talk with the players, it is a night to suffer a little bit. We didn’t take care of business and it’s all on us.”



On Petar Musa’s substitution…

“It’s football, it’s a state of emotion. I don’t have a problem with that. In the end, they are winners and they want to do their best, and when the group isn’t at their best, it’s normal to be mad. He’s a winner and that’s it. It won’t happen again but I can understand the emotion of everybody right now.”