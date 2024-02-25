Opening Day is here, folks! FC Dallas is preparing to take on the San Jose Earthquakes tonight at Toyota Stadium.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

This is pretty much what we expected going into tonight, based on the missing injuries and players. Logan Farrington earns his MLS debut tonight up top with Paul Arriola and Bernard Kamungo in the lineup behind him.

The midfield will have some speed on the wings with Herbert Endeley and Dante Sealy, with Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser calming things down in the middle of the park.

Defensively, we get our first run with a three-man back line with Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, and Sebastien Ibeagha lined up in front of Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

Based on what we saw during the preseason, Ema Twumasi, Eugene Ansah, Sebastian Lletget and Patrickson Delgado could all be good options off the bench in this one. Maybe even Omar Gonzalez, too, in the late stages of this one if the club needs more of a defensive option.

Don’t sleep on Tomas Pondeca also being an option. The guy can play in several spots on the field and could be a good story tonight.

Injury Report

Out: Marco Farfan - Lower back, Geovane Jesus - Right knee, Amet Korça - Left groin, Petar Musa - Not Due to Injury, Tsiki Ntsabeleng - Not Due to Injury, Alan Velasco - Left knee

Questionable: Jesús Ferreira - Left thigh, Paxton Pomykal - Left knee

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC)

International Duty: none

Here is what San Jose is working with

No formation card? Come on Quakes.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSJE

☀️ Weather: 65, sunny

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.