FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake: Preview, game notes, lineup predictions and how to watch
Another big road test for FC Dallas as they enter the final six games of the season.
FC Dallas is back out on the road again tonight as they square off against Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake.
With a win tonight, RSL can lock up a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row under head coach Pablo Mastroeni.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Asier Illarramendi - Normally we’d highlight an attacking player but given how FC Dallas needs to control the midfield in this game and keep the pressure off the defensive group, the veteran will need to have another strong outing in this one for FCD.
Last time in Utah: FC Dallas visited RSL around this time last year during the club’s playoff chase in the 2023 season. They surprised RSL with a big 3-1 victory.
All-time record vs RSL: Dallas has a 25-14-13 record in all-time meetings with RSL. They also have a five-game unbeaten run against the Utah side, too.
Points from a losing position: Dallas has a 3-9-3 record in 2024 when giving up a goal first and have won 12 points from a losing position.
Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 2062 minutes and made 36 appearances.
Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 139 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 63 games missed due to injury this season.
Potential Lineup:
The roster appears healthy enough for this one and we could see even more of Alan Velasco in this one.
Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha; Arriola, Illarramendi, Lletget, Ruan; Ferreira, Ntsabeleng, Musa
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Asier Illarramendi
Availability Report
Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)
Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza
International duty: none
RSL Notes:
Key player for RSL: Anderson Julio
RSL has some key guys out as they look to lock up a playoff spot tonight.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: Cristian Arango, Alex Katranis
Suspended on next yellow card: Matt Crooks, Emeka Eneli, Braian Ojeda
Availability Report
Out: Kevin Bonilla (knee), Pablo Ruiz (knee)
Questionable: Nelson Palacio (knee), Brayan Vera (neck)
On Loan: Jude Welling, Rubio Ruben, Ilijah Paul, Matthew Bell, Delentz Pierre, Kevon Lambert, Bertin Jacquesson
International duty: none
How to watch
📅 Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
⚽️ Kickoff: 8:30 PM
🏟 Venue: America First Field
📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass
💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvRSL
☀️ Weather: 62, cloudy
