FC Dallas returns home for the final time in the month of May as they host old Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake.

RSL visits Dallas this weekend with a 3-1-3 road record. They have earned points in six straight matches after the 0-2 loss on February 21 at Miami. Last weekend, RSL won a wild 5-3 game against their main rivals, Colorado, in the Rocky Mountain Cup.

FC Dallas is coming off a 1-1 draw in their last league game before winning on the road for the first time in 2024 on Wednesday night against Tampa Bay in the US Open Cup.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa: The Croatian sat out Wednesday’s Open Cup match in Tampa due to the birth of his first child. Given the club's ongoing injury situation, Musa has to step up once again and find ways to continue scoring.

At home against RSL: FC Dallas has only lost twice to RSL in 24 all-time meetings at Toyota Stadium. The last loss came in 2021 when FC Dallas was going through a coaching change.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 1176 minutes and made 14 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 65 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

We have seen a lot of rotation out of this bunch already in May, but with two more road games ahead next week in LA, Nico Estevez will need to do more this weekend at home.

Paes, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi; Patrickson, Illarramendi, Farfan; Arriola, Lletget, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: Jesus Ferreira (thigh)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

RSL Notes:

Key player for RSL: Cristian Arango

With 21 goal contributions already in 2024, Arango is the key play to shut down this weekend for RSL.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: Cristian Arango, Andrés Gómez

Availability Report

Out: Kevin Bonilla (knee), Erik Holt (hamstring), Pablo Ruiz (knee), Marcelo Silva (hamstring)

Questionable: Bode Hidalgo (hamstring), Bryan Vera (back)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvRSL

☀️ Weather: 88, sunny