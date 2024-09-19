After a weekend off, FC Dallas is back in action tonight as they take on Real Salt Lake.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

We get to see some players return from international duty in this one, as Maarten Paes resumes his starting role in goal. In front of him will be a trio of Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, and Nkosi Tafari. I wouldn’t be shocked if we continue to see Ibeagha in the middle of that group.

The midfield sees Show return in the middle next to Asier Illarramendi. Flanking them will be Paul Arriola and Sam Junqua.

The attack sees Jesus Ferreira and Sebastian Lletget play in support of Petar Musa up top.

Who we could see in the second half

I originally thought Ruan would return from his injury into the starting lineup this weekend but that may be saved for Saturday at home against LAFC. Still, we could see him off the bench along with Logan Farrington, Patrickson Delgado and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

I think we’ll also continue to see Alan Velasco earn more minutes in this one, possibly 30 minutes.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what RSL is working with

RSL is missing some key guys, time to make good use of that.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, Wednesday 18, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:30 PM

🏟 Venue: America First Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvRSL

☀️ Weather: 62, sunny