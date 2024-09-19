FC Dallas went to Utah needing a win to stay in the MLS Playoff race but came out empty thanks to a 3-2 loss to Real Salt Lake.

Lineups

FC Dallas: Paes; Farfan, Tafari (Farrington), Ibeagha; Junqua (Ruan), Illarramendi, Show (Velasco), Arriola; Ferreira (Kumungo), Lletget; Musa

Subs not used: Maurer, Twumasi, Gonzalez, Delgado, Ntsabeleng

Real Salt Lake: Beavers; Brody, Vera, Glad, Quinton; Ojeda, Eneli; Brook (Luna), Crooks (Ramirez), Marczuk (Hidalgo); Julio (Goncalves)

Subs not used: MacMath, Brown, Silva, Michel, Caliskan

Scoring Summary

RSL: Vera (penalty) 11’

RSL: Julio (Beavers) 24’

FCD: Ferreira 45+1’

RSL: Julio (Marczuk) 62’

FCD: Velasco (penalty) 88’

Misconduct Summary

RSL: Crooks 90’

RSL: Eneli 90+10’

Stats

Graphics via x.com/MLSstat

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On the positives from tonight…

“I believe that there wasn’t a moment when we didn't control the game. We had energy to come back after conceding and we were able to pull one back before the half. That was good for us at that moment as we tried to build our confidence. I felt like the goals we conceded tonight were pretty soft. I am happy for Alan (Velasco) for getting back on the scoresheet. We tried to level the match, but we did not take advantage of the chances we had throughout the match, especially in the first half with the amount of chances we missed.”



On the defensive focus…

“We saw that against Vancouver, for example, we had much better behavior defensively. We were a bit more solid, of course we conceded some chances but we were more solid, compact and had more help from 10 players. Today, we saw it was different. There was too much space between the lines, too much space between players so that means that when one player got beat the next player wasn’t close enough. When you’re giving so much space it’s hard to defend and this is what we saw today. Now, we’ll want to have a better day against LAFC, similar to Vancouver.”



On the message to the team ahead of back-to-back home games…

“We need to be clear now, we cannot lie. We have a game on Saturday and it could be our last chance even if we have two games at home. This Saturday will be important, like today was, but it will be really crucial for us if we want to try to make the playoffs. The game Saturday is crucial so we’re making sure everybody is in good shape and has rest to play a good team and that’s it. We need to be prepared for that game.”



Forward Alan Velasco

On scoring his first goal in 340 days…

“I am happy to have scored again, but I wish that the goal had helped with the result. We were aiming for three points but we were hoping to at least get the draw. I am pleased to have scored but it would’ve felt better to come away with a better result. I hope to keep catching my old scoring form so that I can contribute to the team’s final push towards playoffs.”



On how the team can bounce back ahead of the next game…

“We have to keep working hard. We have a big home match coming up against LAFC in front of our fans. We need to work harder to get the three points at home.”



Sebastian Lletget

On tonight's game…

“We know Real Salt Lake are a good team. They're a tough opponent but it came down to things that we could have done just a bit better as a team. We had some good chances, created some opportunities, but it just wasn't good enough. Saturday’s match versus LAFC will probably be our last chance to kind of grab onto something. So that's our focus.”



On Saturday’s match versus LAFC…

“I mean, any team that comes to Toyota Stadium, we're always confident to get a win, there's no doubt about it. And we're going to carry on with a good couple days of recovery and momentum from training and recovery. I think we'll be alright. So that's the focus, obviously it is an emotional time right now, but we'll recover.”