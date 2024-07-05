Photo via FC Dallas

On a hot night in Frisco, FC Dallas ended their two-game losing streak in a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Portland Timbers.

The result ended Portland’s seven-game unbeaten run while giving FC Dallas their sixth win of the season, thanks to Petar Musa’s tenth goal of the season and two assists from Sebastian Lletget.

Portland got on the board in the 8th minute on a long ball by Evander that split through the Dallas defense. Antony got on the end of the pass and put a shot on goal that Maarten Paes saved, but Antony got the rebound and found the open goal.

Two minutes later, FC Dallas nearly responded as Musa got the ball along the left side of the penalty area, where he chipped the ball back across the penalty box. Sebastien Ibeagha was able to get his head on the pass but the ball went wide of the goal.

FC Dallas tied the game up in the 49th minute on Musa’s strike. After a Timber turnover in their defensive end, Lletget passed the ball to Tsiki Ntsabeleng, who then played Musa through into the penalty area, where Musa was there to score his tenth of the year.

Dallas kept the pressure on Portland after tying the game. At the hour mark, FC Dallas took the lead off a Lletget corner that found Tafari on the far post for an open header for his second goal of the year.

Portland tied the game up two minutes later on a counterattack that Antony set up along the right side of the field. After a couple of quick dribbles from Antony, he sent a ball back across the Dallas defense, where Evander was there to score his tenth of the season.

In the 88th minute, FC Dallas regained the lead again on a dangerous ball from Bernard Kamungo along the left wing that deflected off Cristhian Paredes for an own goal.

Instant Reaction: This one was wild from start to finish. There is no getting around that, but after going down a goal in the first few minutes of the game, FC Dallas really held their own and looked really good in the second half to score three goals. Everyone involved in the attack in the second half put the Timbers on their back heels and it led to plenty of good chances that found their way into the back of the net.

This is the kind of result should help boost this club as they head into an important week against Sporting Kansas City.

About the subs: Logan Farrington came in for Tomas Pondeca (who earned his first start of the year) at the hour mark after the second Dallas goal. Bernard Kamungo came in at the 75th minute for Paul Arriola. The final two subs came on in the 85th minute, as Eugene Ansah and Ema Twumasi came on for Marco Farfan, and Tsiki Ntsabeleng came off.

Man of the match: A couple good options here between Lletget, Musa and Tafari.

What’s next for FC Dallas: It will be back-to-back games in Kansas City, starting with Sunday’s league game before Wednesday’s big USOC quarterfinal against Sporting Kansas City.