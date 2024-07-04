Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas kicks off a busy month of July tonight when they host rivals Portland Timbers in the annual July 4th match.

Both teams are coming into this game off different results from last weekend when the Timbers came from two goals down to defeat Minnesota 3-2. FC Dallas stumbled at home last Saturday in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - The Croatian is sitting on nine goals this season and needs to get to double digits. The Timbers defense gives up goals, so this is the perfect chance to add to his season tally.

Last time against Portland: The two clubs met twice in 2023. The Timbers scored a rare draw in Frisco early in the season before downing FC Dallas 1-0 at home.

History against Portland: On Thursday, Dallas and Portland will face off for the 29th time in club history. Dallas defeated Portland at home 4-1 on March 20, 2022. Jesús Ferreira scored a hat trick, and Paul Arriola scored the fourth and final goal of the night.

Last loss at home against Portland: Dallas’ lone loss at home to the Timbers came on October 26, 2014. Portland also picked up a win at Toyota Stadium in the 2018 playoffs.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1806 minutes and made 28 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 97 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

We fully expect Peter Luccin to continue rotating his lineup for this one, especially given how important next week’s games in KC are for the team.

Paes, Farfan, Ibeagha, Tafari; Twumasi; Illarramendi, Norris, Lletget; Arriola, Farrington, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Paul Arriola, Liam Fraser, Sebastien Ibeagha, Petar Musa

Availability Report

Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Portland Notes:

Key player for Portland: Evander

While the Timbers have plenty of options, the main guy to slow down is Evander.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Marvin Loria (lower leg), Eric Miller (leg), Zac McGraw (upper body)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: Miguel Araujo, Max Crepeau, Kamal Miller

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, July 4, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvPDX

☀️ Weather: 98, sunny