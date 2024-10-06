Photo via Portland Timbers

The season is quickly coming to an end here for FC Dallas as they play their final road game of the year tonight against the Portland Timbers.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - He still leads the club in scoring this season but has been cold in recent weeks. We need to see him finish this season with some additional goals to add to his 15 already this season.

All-time record at Portland: FC Dallas hasn’t seen a lot of success in Portland over the years with only a single regular season win coming at Providence Park, back in 2016. In al competitions, FC Dallas is 2-9-2 in Portland.

Non-Saturday record in 2024: FC Dallas is 3-4-0 on non-Saturdays.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 2,413 minutes and made 40 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 149 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 70 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

We may see Peter Luccin rotate players this weekend now that the team has been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Maurer; Farfan, Gonzalez, Ibeagha; Arriola, Delgado, Illarramendi, Ruan; Ferreira, Velasco, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Maarten Paes (wrist)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Portland Notes:

Key player for Portland: Evander

Evander continues to play at an MVP-level this season.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Mason Toye (back)

Questionable: David Ayala (lower body)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Providence Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvPTFC

☀️ Weather: 68, sunny