FC Dallas added another win to their season on Thursday night, downing the Portland Timbers 3-2 in come-from-behind fashion.

Lineups:

FC Dallas: Maarten Paes; Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha; Marco Farfan (Ema Twumasi), Aiser Illarramendi, Sebastian Lletget, Paul Arriola (Bernard Kamungo; Tomas Pondeca (Logan Farrington), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Eugene Ansah); Petar Musa

Subs not used: Jimmy Maurer, Omar Gonzalez, Dante Sealy, Carl Sainte, Nolan Norris

Portland Timbers: Pantemis, Mosquera (Chara), Arauio, Zuparic, Bravo (Jura); Paredes, Avala (Williamson); Moreno (Mora), Evander, Antony; Rogriguez (Fogaça)

Subs not used: Mabiala, Ikoba, Muse, Velazeuqez

Get 30% off for 1 year

Scoring Summary:

POR: Antony (Evander) - 8’

DAL: Musa (Ntsabeleng, Lletget) - 49’

DAL: Tafari (Lletget) - 61’

POR: Evander (Antony) - 63’

DAL: Paredes (OG) 87’

Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Illarramendi - 22’

DAL: Kamungo - 90’

DAL: Twumasi - 90+4’

DAL: Ibeagha - 90+9’

POR: Evander - 90+9’

Stats

Graphics via x.com/mlsstat

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

The team’s shift of mentality…

“Resilience, resilience from the team. That was huge today. After the first half, we were very passive with nothing offensively. The only thing about the first half that I liked was the compactness of the team. We were compact, but no one making runs, no one even putting more pressure on the ball or playing with the ball. When Evander is on the ball, we need to put more pressure, because he's a high level, quality player.”



On the second half…

"The halftime talk, maybe it's better for me to not say anything. It was a hard talk, but at the same time, we told them to believe. We felt that we could score in the second half. The second half we showed character. We are in a very hard situation right now in the club and with the team, with so many injuries to very important players. Tomas Pondeca had his first start today and I'm very happy with the energy and the quality that he brought. We scored on a set piece as well.”



Forward Petar Musa

On the difference between the first and second halves tonight…

“We were not that good in the first half, and in the second half, we stayed strong and we started to play more vertically. In the end, we deserved to win and I'm really happy we got this win for our fans in this great atmosphere tonight.”



On reaching double-digit goals scored this year…

“I am happy with my goals but for me, it's not about just the goals. We want to win every single game and I want to help the team. I'm more focused on winning every game. So if I score I'm happy, but it's more important that we won.”



Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On the difference from the first to second half…

“I think our pace in the first half was lacking and we knew that. We created a couple of chances here and there but our buildup was kind of slow, so we knew to increase the pace and that was the biggest change in the second half.”



On his assist to Nkosi Tafari…

“Oh man, we’re loving that play right now. It is something that we work on in training and it set up that way and I’m so glad that the ball left my foot and went exactly where I wanted it to and Nkosi with the header.”



On two-game matchup against Sporting Kansas City…

“Unity, man. We really have to stick together. We know that the Open Cup is a huge game for us, but we built a lot of momentum tonight and now we have to carry it on to Sunday.”