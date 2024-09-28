FC Dallas faces a crucial night as they host Eastern Conference rivals Orlando City in a pivotal match.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

It worked last weekend against LAFC, so why not run out three Designated Players again? That is what Peter Luccin is doing tonight as Petar Musa is healthy to go after leaving last weekend’s game with a knee issue. He’ll be joined in the attack by Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco.

The big change we’ll see tonight from Luccin comes in the midfield. Asier Illarramendi is suspended on a yellow card accumulation. Sebastian Lletget will take his place in the lineup next to Patrickson Delgado. Ruan and Paul Arriola will line up on the wings.

Defensively, Omar Gonzalez gets another start this weekend in the middle of the three-man group. Sebastien Ibeagha and Marco Farfan join him there. And, as always, Maarten Paes is in goal.

How FC Dallas can win

It all comes down to pressing the Lions early with the three-DP attack. The wing play with Ruan and Arriola also needs to be strong tonight. And lastly, the defense cannot get stretched.

This is a big one, folks. A win tonight keeps the playoff chances (as slim as they are) alive for another week.

Who we could see in the second half

It makes sense to see Nkosi Tafari come in at some point either for Gonzalez or as an additional central defender late in the match. Show, Logan Farrington, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, and Sam Junqua all should be good options off the bench tonight as well.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Orlando is working with

They have plenty of firepower and Duncan McGuire on the bench. Interesting.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvOCSC

☀️ Weather: 85, sunny