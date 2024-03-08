FC Dallas hits the road on Saturday to take on the New York Red Bulls for the first time since the 2022 season.

Each team is coming off different results last weekend, as the Red Bulls secured their first win of the season in a 2-1 defeat of the Houston Dynamo. FC Dallas lost their first match of the year at home to CF Montreal 2-1.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - He looked good in his debut last week, where he scored a goal. FC Dallas needs to continue going through him as much as possible.

All-time record against New York: FC Dallas doesn’t hold a great record against the Red Bulls, going 17-26-7. At Red Bull Arena, it is even worse, with the last positive result coming in 2011, in a 1-1 draw.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, Homegrowns (Dante Sealy) played 90 minutes and made one appearance.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues to go into another season. So far, the tally is at 11 games missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

The injury situation hasn’t improved this week as the club hits the road but we should see our first look at Jesus Ferreira and Petar Musa starting together:

Paes; Junqua, Tafari, Gonzalez; Sealy, Delgado, Fraser, Twumasi; Arriola, Ferreira; Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Marco Farfan - Lower back, Geovane Jesus - Right knee, Amet Korça - Left groin, Alan Velasco - Left knee, Sebastian Ibeagha - calf, Paxton Pomykal - knee

Questionable: Asier Illarramendi

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International duty: none

New York Notes:

Key player for RBNY: Lewis Morgan

We discussed Morgan and newcomer Emil Forsberg in our breakdown of the Red Bulls:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Ryan Meara - Groin, Serge Ngoma - Hamstring, Curtis Ofori - Ankle

Questionable: Cory Burke - Groin, Kyle Duncan - Hamstring, John Tolkin - Groin

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Red Bull Arena

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvRBNY

☀️ Weather: 52, cloudy