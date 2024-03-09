FC Dallas is on the road tonight for the first time in the 2024 season as they prepare to take on the New York Red Bulls.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Okay, let’s freakin’ go! The injury situation forced Nico Estevez’s hand a bit for this lineup, but I am all for it.

Up top, Petar Musa and Jesus Ferreira start together in the attack with Bernard Kamungo. Seeing how the three of them operate with one another will be very intriguing, as Kamungo has looked much more comfortable playing in the middle than the wings so far this year.

The midfield block sees Dante Sealy and Paul Arriola on the wings. This is something Estevez hinted at in his weekly press conference. We’ve also wanted to see it since Estevez switched to this formation earlier this year. In the middle, we’ll see Sebastian Lletget earn his first start of the year next to Liam Fraser.

The defensive group sees Ema Twumasi pick up his first start of the year next to Nkosi Tafari and Sam Junqua, with Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

We could see another debut on our hands tonight with Enes Sali on the bench. I do think we’ll get more of Patrickson Delgado, Logan Farrington and Eugene Ansah in this one.

Injury Report

Out: Marco Farfan (Lower back), Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Amet Korça (Left groin), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Sebastien Ibeagha (Calf), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Asier Illarramendi (Adductor)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

Played with NTSC today: Isaiah Parker, Tarik Scott, Tomas Pondeca

International Duty: none

Here is what New York is working with

While I don’t love the lack of a formation card, I appreciate the country flags next to each player’s name.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Red Bull Arena

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvRBNY

☀️ Weather: 52, sunny

