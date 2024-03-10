Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi, Nkosi Tafari, Sam Junqua; Dante Sealy, Sebastian Lletget (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 85’) , Liam Fraser (Patrickson Delgado – 67’), Paul Arriola; Bernard Kamungo (Eugene Ansah – 76’), Petar Musa, Jesús Ferreira (Logan Farrington – 76’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Omar Gonzalez, Herbert Endeley, Nolan Norris, Enes Sali.



New York Red Bulls — Carlos Coronel; Noah Eile, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin, Kyle Duncan (Dylan Nealis – 87’); Frankie Amaya, Daniel Edelman; Lewis Morgan (Wikelman Carmona – 79’), Emil Forsberg (Andrés Reyes – 88’), Peter Stroud (Cameron Harper – 69’), Elias Manoel (Cory Burke – 69’).



Substitutes not used — AJ Marcucci, Roald Mitchell, Ronald Donkor, Dennis Gjengaar.



Scoring Summary:

RBNY: Emil Forsberg (penalty kick) – 30’

RBNY: Lewis Morgan (Emil Forsberg) – 54’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira – 59’



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Liam Fraser (caution) — 15’

DAL: Sebastian Lletget (caution) — 34’

RBNY: Kyle Duncan (caution) — 57’



Weather: Rainy, 46ºF

Stats

POSTGAME QUOTES FC DALLAS

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Describing tonight’s match in one word…

“Unfair, because of the way we played and the personality that we showed after conceding the first goal. Having control of the game in the second half, we just lacked a little bit in the final third to make some of the plays and crosses that we had to score a goal. We were a little bit unlucky with the second goal.”



On if the weather affected the team's game plan …

“I don’t think that it changed our plan. It didn’t change anything that we were coming to do here. I think that the field was in good condition. It was fast, but it was good. It held up very well. This type of weather, I also enjoy and embrace that type of weather to play in and I think the players do too.”



On the first half…

“Playing for the first time on the road this season and losing last week can build some stress on the players. After New York scored the first goal we started to gain control of the match. Though we were able to click in some moments of the first half, we were unable to finalize the play due to errors.”



On how the second half played out…

“We fixed the issues in the second half. We came out with more confidence and a belief in what we are trying to develop which helped us score in the 59th minute and also saw us create chances which almost led to the equalizer.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the match tonight…

“It was a tough night. Some details that we need to fix… the penalty kick was unnecessary… If you are 1-0 behind on the road it will always be a tough night. The first thirty minutes of the match were not good enough. Following the first goal we responded well and we improved on the ball, I thought we were way better than we were against CF Montréal.”



Forward Jesús Ferreira

On the positives taken from the match…

“The team responded after a tough first half. Personally, I couldn’t find myself and I was lost for the majority of the first half. In the second half the team responded after the second goal we conceded. We are aware that we took too long to respond and too long to find our feet. We took a long time to execute our game plan. There were spaces that we knew were going to be available and we took too long to find them. I got to be better for the team, they hold me at higher standards and I have to be contagious with my energy. I need to do better in that part.”



On his first goal of the season…

“I am happy but disappointed at the same time. It's those things where I rather take the win than score a goal. Soccer is a team game, and I rather get three points any day than a goal. I am happy to score, but I am overall disappointed in the final score and we are looking forward to the next match.”