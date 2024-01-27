Photo via FC Dallas

In a closed-door preseason friendly on Saturday afternoon, FC Dallas downed USL Championship side New Mexico United 4-1.

FC Dallas got a first half goal from Herbert Endeley, along with a second half outburst that saw Eugene Ansah score once and then assist on back-to-back goals from Liam Fraser and Paul Arriola.

The home side took the lead 25 minutes into the match on a rocket of a goal from Endeley. Dallas picked the ball up in the New Mexico third of the field with Sebastian Lletget finding Endeley on the wing, who made a move around one defender before ripping a shot inside the penalty box to beat the New Mexico keeper at the far post.

Five minutes later, New Mexico tied it up after a turnover in the midfield. The New Mexico attacker collected the ball outside the penalty box and then fired a shot that caught Jimmy Maurer off his line.

FC Dallas regained the lead in the 70th minute on a turnover in the midfield by Tsiki Ntsabeleng. The Dallas midfielder played a quick through ball to Ansah in the penalty box, where he coolly beat former FC Dallas keeper Jesse Gonzalez at the far post.

Within two minutes, FC Dallas added two more goals from Fraser and Arriola. Ansah assisted on both goals.

Instant reaction: It is a preseason game, folks. While a 4-1 win is always worth taking, there is still a lot to do on this preseason. Some defensive play looked choppy at times. Some passes weren’t that sharp. We’ll be back tomorrow to break this one all down.

Man of the match: For being a preseason match, there were a few standouts. Nolan Norris had a solid first half, and Endeley looked good on the wings. Ansah had a goal and two assists in the second half.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club heads to Spain for the next leg of their preseason campaign next week.