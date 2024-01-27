FC Dallas is back in action today for a preseason match at home against USL Championship side New Mexico United.

Quick thoughts

This is definitely more of a preseason lineup than we saw on Monday against Inter Miami. We get to see the debut of Enes Sali on the wings with Sebastian Lletget earning a start today. Rookie Logan Farrington, fresh off his solid debut against Miami is up top.

Defensively, we’re going to see more of the new formation. Omar Gonzalez, Sebastien Ibeagha, and unsigned rookie Tanner Humprehy are in the three-man center back line with Herbert Endeley and Marco Farfan on the wings. Holding down the middle of the field will be Asier Illarramendi and Homegrown Nolan Norris.

Who we could see in the second half

Yeah, we don’t have a bench to go off of yet but expect to see a lot of rotation here.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (knee injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Alan Velasco (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

International Duty: none

Here is what New Mexico is working with

Yeah, we don’t have a lineup card for them yet.

