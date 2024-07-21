Photo via New England Revolution

Paul Arriola scored a penalty kick goal in stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for FC Dallas against the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

The draw extends FC Dallas’ winless streak away from home this season to 12 games (0-8-4).

New England controlled the first half, with eight shots to FC Dallas’ two. Neither team was able to get any shots on target in the opening 45 minutes.

FC Dallas finally found some footing in their attack in the 60th minute as Tsiki Ntsabeleng played Logan Farrington into the penalty area. The rookie then crossed the ball across the New England defense, where Sam Junqua was there to meet it on the back post, but his attempt sailed over the goal.

Four minutes later, New England broke the deadlock as Nkosi Tafari scored an own goal. Peyton Miller received a long ball into the Dallas defensive end and was able to cross the ball into the penalty box, where Bobby Wood was there to redirect the ball into the back of the net. Unfortunately for FC Dallas, the ball hit off Tafari instead of Wood.

Three minutes into stoppage time, FC Dallas was given a lifeline when Henry Kessler pushed down Tarik Scott in the penalty box. Arriola stepped up to the spot and tied the game with his third goal of the season and second of the week.

Instant Reaction: In all honesty, a draw is a fine result, even though this New England team was ripe for beating. Dallas really didn’t get into this match until late in the game and was bailed out by the penalty call. They struggled to get any kind of chance in this game but were also fortunate that the Revs also failed to put up much of a fight in front of the net outside of the only goal they scored.

Now, FC Dallas heads into the League Cup with some decent momentum from the last couple of weeks. If they can finally get healthy, this group may figure out a way to make the playoffs once the regular season resumes next month.

About the subs: In the 73rd minute, Peter Luccin went to his bench to bring on Tarik Scott for Carl Sainte and Ema Twumasi for Sam Junqua. Two minutes later, Eugene Ansah came on for Sebastian Lletget after he picked up an injury. The final sub of the night came in the 85th minute when Dante Sealy came on for Marco Farfan.

Man of the Match: Give it to Arriola for the goal and salvaging a point from this one.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club heads to St. Louis next weekend for the first match in this year’s Leagues Cup tournament.