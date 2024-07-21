FC Dallas picked up their fourth draw away from home this season on Saturday night, thanks to a late penalty kick by Paul Arriola.

Lineups

FC Dallas: Paes, Junqua (Twumasi), Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan (Sealy); Lletget (Ansah), Sainte (Scott), Ntsabeleng (Ramirez); Arriola, Farrington, Kumungo

Subs not used: Carrera, Gonzalez, Endeley, Korca

New England: Ivacic, Miller, Arreaga, Kessler, Bye; Kave, Polster; McNamara, Harks, Bajraktarevic; Wood

Sub not used: Edwards Jr, Fry, Dias, Spaulding, Romney

Goal Summary:

NER: Tafari (own goal) - 65’

FCD: Arriola (penalty kick) - 90+5’

Misconduct Summary:

FCD - Ibeagha - 36’

FCD - Tafari - 49’

NER- Wood - 70’

NER - Ivacic - 90’

NER - Kessler - 90+4’

Stats

Graphics via X.com/MLSStat

Get 30 day free trial

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

Thoughts on the team’s performance…

“It was not a good performance to be honest. We need to analyze the game well. We finished the game with Anthony (Ramirez), Tarik (Scott) and Dante (Sealy). We saw Paul (Arriola) play in the center of the midfield. The quality of the game was very poor. In the end, we need to think that this team never gave up. We’ve seen more quality in prior matches, but with everything happening, I don’t want to try to give excuses. We had (Sebastian) Lletget with a concussion and Carl (Sainté) with a knee injury in the game. That’s unbelievable, but even though we faced all this adversity, we kept pushing for more. The game was not good, but we had a better xG than them. In the end, the positive is that with all the circumstances, we got a point. A lot of young players were out there at the end, and Anthony showed some good signs. We have a Leagues Cup game coming up and we need to rest and recover ahead of St. Louis CITY SC.”



On Paul Arriola’s recent form…

“He is our captain, we asked for him to play as a midfielder because we did not have a true center midfielder on the bench. He did it and did excellent. He knew how to play and control the tempo of the game. He scored the penalty kick, and everyone let him have it. He is good and we are still trending up. He has been a good leader for us in the last couple games and has stepped up for the team.”



Midfielder Paul Arriola

On his goal scored tonight…

“We built a great play to build up to the penalty kick. Logan (Farrington) tried to connect with Nkosi (Tafari) but was not able to, so the ball remained in play, and Tarik (Scott) provoked the penalty kick. The play showed that we will not give up or write off any game. We believe in this team, and I am very happy about the attitude shown to not give up. I knew from the start where I wanted to place the ball. I angled the shot well, and it gave us a well-deserved equalizer.”



On the fight the team is giving…

“We aren't giving any excuses this year. Despite injuries, we are fighting every game to get a positive result regardless of who is available. We finished this match with a lot of youngsters and with me playing as a midfielder alongside debutant Anthony Ramirez. Tarik Scott earned the penalty kick call, and I am very happy with the fight every player is bringing.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

General thoughts on the match…

“In the first half, we were under a lot of pressure. They applied pressure, and we had to fight our way through it. They had chances, like the one that hit the post and multiple set pieces. We defended those chances well, in the second half I was able to get one or two saves. It was tough conceding that goal when we had (Sebastian) Lletget out with injury. Overall, we are very proud of the young guys and to have gotten a point with the adversity we faced throughout the match.”



On Paul’s goal to secure the point…

“We have a lot of faith in Paul (Arriola). He has nerves of steel. It was a great penalty kick during a high-pressure moment in the match. I am very proud of him, and thanks to him, we got the point.”



On heading to Columbus for MLS All-Star Week…

“I am very excited, but to be honest, I am a little tired with the long stretch of games we’ve had the last couple of weeks. It’s part of my job, and I enjoy it. Tomorrow there’s a concert with Marshmello, and then days after I get to showcase myself and the club in the best way. I will look to represent the club in the best way possible, and we will go from there.”