FC Dallas looks for its first road win of the regular season (again) tonight when they take on the New England Revolution.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Off the bat, Carl Sainte has earned his first MLS start of the season in this one. With Liam Fraser and Asier Illarramendi unavailable, Peter Luccin has been going to Sainte off the bench a lot lately. This is a big chance for the Haitian midfielder to see what he can do on the road.

Aside from that, the lineup looks a bit like what we expected. Once again, Maarten Paes will be the goal. The defensive group in front of him will see Marco Farfan on one wing and Sam Junqua on the other, with Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha in the middle.

Above Sainte in the midfield will be Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Sebastian Lletget. They’ll have an attacking group of Paul Arriola, Bernard Kamungo and Logan Farrington above them.

Who we could see in the second half

This will be the last game before the League Cup break, so Luccin won’t have to rotate nearly as much as he has this month. If the club gets the lead, I think we could see Omar Gonzalez late in the game, and the same goes for either Ema Twumasi or Herbert Endeley.

In addition to them, there are some fresh young faces on the bench, with Anthony Ramirez earning another short-term loan from North Texas SC, Tarik Scott earning his third short-term loan and keeper Antonio Carrera earning a backup bench spot over veteran Jimmy Maurer.

Injury Report

Suspended: Petar Musa

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg), Asier Illarramendi (ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what New England is working with

New England is dealing with the long list of injuries, too.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Gillette Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvNER

☀️ Weather: 87, sunny

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.