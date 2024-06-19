Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas snapped a five-game winless streak last weekend at home against St. Louis and will get a chance to begin their first winning streak under interim head coach Peter Luccin as they host Minnesota United.

The two teams squared off only 11 days ago in Minnesota, when the two tied 1-1 in what turned out to be former head coach Nico Estevez’s final game in charge.

Minnesota is coming off a 2-0 loss last weekend in Seattle.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - The Homegrown attacker may still not be 100%, but he’s starting to show a bit more confidence on and off the ball. Dallas needs him to continue to improve with each game.

Need of a spark off the bench: In 17 games, FC Dallas has yet to find a goalscorer off the bench in 2024. They nearly had it last weekend with Logan Farrington on a play from Petar Musa, but the Croatian was whistled offside.

Paes on patrol: Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes registered his sixth-straight game with five or more saves, recording eight saves in Dallas’ 2-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 1508 minutes and made 22 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 84 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

While we hope to continue to see more changes to the lineup (and formation) from Luccin, chances are we’re going to see a very similar group to what was used on Saturday against St. Louis instead.

Paes, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Tafari; Arriola; Lletget, Illarramendi, Farfan; Delgado, Ferreira, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Paul Arriola, Liam Fraser

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Minnesota Notes:

Key player for Minnesota: Robin Lod

The Finnish international will be the main guy that drives the Loons on Wednesday night.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Moses Neyman

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Hugo Bacharach (leg), Teemu Pukki (knee), DJ Taylor (leg), Devin Padelford (concussion)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Ethan Bristow, Derek Dodson, Mikel Marques

International duty: Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica), Carlos Harvey (Panama),Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), Dayne St. Clair (Canada)

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMNU

☀️ Weather: 77, cloudy