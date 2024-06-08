Photo via Minnesota United

FC Dallas traveled north today to face conference foes Minnesota United for the first time this season.

Minnesota is currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference, following their 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City last weekend. FC Dallas is looking to wrap up a three-game road trip with its first road win of the regular season. Last week, it lost back-to-back games in LA.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa: The Croatian has gone quiet in recent games, aside from a near long-range goal last weekend against LAFC that was saved at the last second. Given the struggles in the attack lately, Musa has to find a way to step up and lead this team on the road.

Recent run against Minnesota: The all-time record between both clubs is 7-7-3. Last season, Minnesota defeated FC Dallas 1-0 at Toyota Stadium before a scoreless draw in St. Paul.

All-time at Minnesota: At Allianz Field, Dallas is 2-5-1. The last Dallas victory in Minnesota came on September 3, 2022; Dallas won 3-0. Alan Velasco and Jesús Ferreira scored goals for Dallas, and Sebastian Lletget assisted on both goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 1355 minutes and made 20 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 75 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

Given the club's current health, Nico Estevez should be able to field his strongest lineup this season.

Paes, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Arriola; Fraser, Illarramendi, Farfan; Delgado, Ferreira, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Paul Arriola, Liam Fraser

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jimmy Maurer (foot), Ema Twumasi (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: Nolan Norris (US U19s), Carl Sainte (Haiti)

Minnesota Notes:

Key player for Minnesota: Jeong Sang-Bin

Minnesota has nine players on international duty this weekend, but Sang-Bin will still be a key player for them in their attack.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Joseph Rosales

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Hugo Bacharach (knee), Franco Fragapane (leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Ethan Bristow, Derek Dodson, Mikel Marques

International duty: Kervin Arriaga (Honduras), Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica), Carlos Harvey (Panama), Robin Lod (Finland), Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), Teemu Pukki (Finland), Joseph Rosales (Honduras), Dayne St. Clair (Canada), Zarek Valentin (Puerto Rico)

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Allianz Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMNU

☀️ Weather: 72, sunny