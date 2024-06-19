FC Dallas wraps up a two-game homestand tonight as they host Minnesota United. The two sides met earlier this month in Minnesota in a game that ended 1-1.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Given the short turnaround, the coaching change and the Seattle game this weekend, interim manager Peter Luccin is making a few changes today.

Maarten Paes will remain in goal with a defensive group that sees Sam Junqua return to the lineup next to Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha.

In the midfield, Bernard Kamungo earns a start on the left and Paul Arriola right wing, and Liam Fraser and Asier Illarramendi will be in the middle.

Up top, Petar Musa will be looking for his first goal since the draw in Houston last month. He’ll be joined in the attack once again by Jesus Ferreira and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

Who we could see in the second half

Rotation should be the name of the game for Luccin in this one to keep as many guys fresh as possible for the Seattle game this Saturday. Logan Farrington, Ema Twumasi, Patrickson Delgado and Sebastian Lletget should all see time off the bench in this one.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carrera (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Minnesota is working with

Bless the Loons and their formation cards.

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMNU

☀️ Weather: 81, sunny

