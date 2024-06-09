LINEUPS:

FC Dallas XI: GK Maarten Paes; D Omar Gonzalez, Sebastien Ibeagha, Sam Junqua; M Marco Farfan, Paul Arriola ©, Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser; F Patrickson Delgado, Petar Musa, Jesús Ferreira



Bench: GK Antonio Carrera; D Nkosi Tafari, Amet Korca; M Sebastian Lletget, Dante Sealy, Katlego Ntsabeleng; F Logan Farrington, Eugene Ansah, Bernard Kamungo

Minnesota United XI: GK Clint Irwin; D Caden Clark, Devin Padelford, Michael Boxall ©, Victor Eriksson, Sang Bin Jeong; M Franco Fragapane, Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson, Bongokuhle Hlongwane; F Jordan Adebayo-Smith



Bench: GK Alec Smir; D Zarek Valentin, Morris Duggan; M Molik Jesse Khan, Moses Nyeman; F Kage Romanshyn Jr., Patrick Weah

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Hassani Dotson (Bongokuhle Hlongwane) - 9’

1-1 DAL - Liam Fraser (Asier Illarramendi, Jesús Ferreira) - 15’



DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Franco Fragapane (caution) - 43’

MIN - Wil Trapp (caution) - 45’+2’

Graphics vis MLS Statistics and Analysis (X.com/MLSStat

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the performance and result…

“I think we dominated them but we played too slow. This is why we weren’t able to increase the speed or create chances. We weren’t clean technically, we missed a lot of touches in good spots and situations where we were 1v1 or the last pass situations. We also weren’t good enough in our passes behind the backline. It was clear that they had a high backline. We need to do better in order to beat teams that are top of the table. The last two games we’ve been controlling the game and dominating the opponent but we need more quality. It’s not enough with the chances we created. We did a good job in the second, much better with Bernard (Kamungo), Jesús (Ferreira) and Petar (Musa). To win a game you need to do better.”



On how to capitalize on the two upcoming home games…

“They’re important. We need to win. We needed to win today and we need to win at home. It’s not anything we can’t do. We have to go Saturday and beat St. Louis. We don’t have any more room to make mistakes at home.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the result…

“It’s important but I think we could have won this game. It’s a shame with how we started, me especially. But we bounced back with Liam (Fraser) and I think we controlled the game. There were chances on both sides but at the end a draw is a draw. In this league you take a draw away and make sure you win at home. We have two important home games, one against Minnesota and we know what to expect now.”



On the two upcoming home games…

“Now we have a week to prepare and two quick games. Two at home, two in the heat. We’ll have to deal with that. It’ll be exciting after three away games and I can’t wait to see the fans again.”



Midfielder Liam Fraser

On tonight’s result…

“For us, it's a disappointing result. I thought we had opportunities to finish off the game, and either the final ball wasn't good or for whatever reason, we weren't we weren't able to capitalize on chances, so we got to come back this week, train well, and we have to win this weekend and that following game against Minnesota.”



On scoring his first MLS goal…

“Asi (Illarramendi) laid off a good ball, and I was able to get good contact on it.”