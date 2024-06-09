FC Dallas wraps up a three-game road trip tonight in Minnesota as they take on the Loons.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Only one change from last week as Paul Arriola fills in for Ema Twumasi, who is injured.

Aside from that change, Omar Gonzalez remains in the starting lineup instead of Nkosi Tafari. It makes you wonder if that is a slight punishment for his red card against the LA Galaxy last week. Gonzalez will have Sebastien Ibeagha and Sam Junqua in the defense, with him and Maarten Paes in goal.

Marco Farfan will be on the opposite wing in the midfield with Arriola. Aiser Illarramendi and Liam Frader will continue in the middle of the group.

Up top, we get the same group as last weekend in LA with Patrickson Delagado and Jesus Ferreria supporting Petar Musa.

Who we could see in the second half

The bench runs fairly deep, with Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Bernard Kamungo and Logan Farrington as good options later in this one. Tafari could also be brought in late should the club have any sort of lead in this match toward the end of it.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jimmy Mauer (foot), Ema Twumasi (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Minnesota is working with

Given the laundry list of players out this weekend for international duty, this lineup makes sense for the Loons. Also, well done on the formation card.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Allianz Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMNU

☀️ Weather: 72, sunny

