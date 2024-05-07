FC Dallas enters the 109th edition of the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32, hosting Memphis 901, which will be the first time both teams face off.

The winner will advance to the Round of 16 to face either Birmingham Legion or the Tampa Bay Rowdies from the USL Championship.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Paul Arriola - The veteran has to step up and lead his team in this tournament. Given how poorly the club has played in the MLS regular season so far, a Cup run could be what saves this season.

First time against Memphis: FC Dallas would only meet USL Championship clubs in either preseason play or the USOC, so this is their first game against the West Tennessee side.

Last time at home in the USOC: After being on the road in the last two editions of the tournament, FCD’s last home game came when they defeated USL Championship side FC Tulsa in the Third Round of the 2022 edition of the Open Cup.

Limited MLS teams: The 2024 edition of the Open Cup will feature seven other Major League Soccer clubs in addition to Dallas: Atlanta United FC, Houston Dynamo FC, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring), Amet Korca (Groin)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Memphis Notes:

Key player for Memphis: Samuel Careaga

How they got here: They entered the tournament in the Third Round, where they defeated USSL side Miami United FC 2-0. Former FC Dallas academy player Nighte Pickering scored the two goals in the win.

How to watch

📅 Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: YouTube

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMEP

☀️ Weather: 86, sunny