Photo via LAFC

FC Dallas wraps up the second game this week in Southern California as they take on LAFC tonight at BMO Stadium.

LAFC enters Saturday’s game on a four-game winning streak and a four-game shutout streak. On the other hand, FC Dallas has given up six goals in their last two league games, with three of those coming on Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss at the LA Galaxy.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - While he has been banged up this season, if he is healthy enough to start this game, he needs to step into the spotlight and carry this team to victory in LA.

Recent run against LAFC: The two sides split their season series a season ago, as each side won their home games against the other.

All-time at LAFC: FC Dallas has yet to win in five all-time meetings against LAFC at BMO Stadium. The best result was a 1-1 draw in 2018, their first trip to the LA venue.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 1265 minutes and made 18 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 72 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

With two games this week, expect more rotation out of Nico Estevez.

Paes, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Junqua; Twumasi; Lletget, Illarramendi, Farfan; Arriola, Ferreira, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Nkosi Tafari

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

LAFC Notes:

Key player for LAG: Denis Bouanga

FC Dallas is all too familiar with how good Bouanga is against them.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), David Martinez (back)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: BMO Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvLAFC

☀️ Weather: 72, sunny