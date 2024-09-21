Photo by Drew Epperley

FC Dallas looks to rebound from a disappointing loss on Wednesday night in Utah as they host LAFC.

LAFC could potentially clinch a playoff spot with a victory tonight, while FC Dallas is hoping to remain in the hunt for the 9th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - He may not be right at 100% yet here but after seeing him score on Wednesday night, there is a sense that he could be more involved in this one from the start. FCD should ride that emotional boost with having Velasco back.

Last time against LAFC: It didn’t go well for FCD when the two sides squared off in LA earlier this season. Denis Bouanga scored a late goal to give LAFC the 1-0 in.

All-time record vs LAFC at home: Dallas has a 3-1-1 record in all-time meetings at Toyota Stadium against LAFC, including a 2-0 win last season.

Points from a losing position: Dallas has a 3-10-3 record in 2024 when giving up a goal first and have won 12 points from a losing position.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 2062 minutes and made 36 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 142 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 65 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

After Alan Velasco came on for 45+ minutes on Wednesday night, he could earn his first start and play around 50-60 minutes in this one.

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha; Arriola, Illarramendi, Lletget, Ruan; Ferreira, Velasco, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Asier Illarramendi

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Show (knee)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

LAFC Notes:

Key player for LAFC: Denis Bouanga

LAFC is on a winless streak since the Leagues Cup but Bouanga is still a difficult player to defend.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), Jesús Murillo (knee)

Questionable: Sergi Palencia (leg)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvLAFC

☀️ Weather: 82, cloudy