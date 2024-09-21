FC Dallas is back in action after a loss on Wednesday night in Utah as they host LAFC.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Here we go, folks. Our Designated Player trio is all together from the start as Alan Velasco makes his first start since the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. He’ll be up front with Petar Musa and Jesus Ferreira.

The midfield sees a quality group with Paul Arriola and Ruan on the wings, while Asier Illarramendi and Patrickson Delgado sit in the middle of the park.

Defensively, we see Omar Gonzalez come in for Nkosi Tafari, alongside Sebastien Ibeagha and Marco Farfan. Gonzalez started the previous game at LAFC this season, so this is certainly a matchup-type of move by interim manager Peter Luccin.

And of course, Maarten Paes is in goal.

How FC Dallas can win

With LAFC not starting Denis Bouanga, Oliver Giroud, Mateusz Bogusz or Aaron Long, this feels like a game FC Dallas has no excuse to come out and control from the start.

However, a loss tonight would mean they’ll still be trailing by 34 points. With only five games left in the season, that might prove to be an insurmountable deficit to overcome and secure a spot in the playoffs.

Who we could see in the second half

Off the bench, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sam Junqua and Bernard Kamungo all look like good options tonight off the bench.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Show (knee)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what LAFC is working with

That is definitely a team that is holding out players for their US Open Cup final on Wednesday night next week.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvLAF

☀️ Weather: 62, sunny